Labour given stark warning about workers by Unite boss

Keir Starmer recalls hardest day in office: ‘It was so hard’
  • Unite general secretary Sharon Graham warned the Labour government that failing to prioritise workers in 2026 could lead to its downfall.
  • Graham criticised Labour for being overly focused on its “failing leadership” and potential successors to Sir Keir Starmer, rather than addressing pressing national issues.
  • She argued that a new Labour leadership with similar policies, described as “austerity lite”, would not resolve the country's problems.
  • Graham condemned Labour's budget choices, including “stealth taxes on workers” instead of a wealth tax, and opposed cuts to the winter fuel allowance and unbacked net-zero targets.
  • She urged the government to invest in British industry to stimulate growth, asserting that the UK's poor productivity stems from an 'investment strike' rather than its workforce.

