Tourist killed and man seriously injured in shark attack
- A woman died and a man was seriously injured after a shark attack at a remote beach in New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday morning.
- The victims, identified as two European tourists in their 20s, were swimming at Kylies Beach in Crowdy Bay National Park when the incident occurred.
- A forensic assessment by shark scientists concluded that a large bull shark was likely involved in the attack.
- Bystanders provided immediate aid, with one using clothing to fashion a tourniquet for the man, who was later flown to hospital in a critical but now stable condition.
- Authorities have closed Kylies Beach and neighbouring areas, deploying SMART drumlines, while experts noted the rarity of a single shark attacking two people.