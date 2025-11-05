Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lonely elephant dies of rare illness after spending years in isolation

Shankar lived in isolation for over two decades
Shankar lived in isolation for over two decades (Youtube/YouthforIndia)
  • An African elephant named Shankar, who lived in isolation for over two decades at a Delhi zoo, died from a rare rodent-borne encephalomyocarditis virus (EMCV).
  • The 29-year-old elephant's autopsy report confirmed EMCV as the cause of death, a virus known to cause sudden death due to heart and brain inflammation in various animals.
  • Shankar was brought to India from Zimbabwe in 1998 as a diplomatic gift and had been living alone since his companion died in 2001.
  • Zoo officials stated that EMCV is transmitted through rodents, which are difficult to control in open enclosures, despite efforts to manage food sources.
  • This marks the first recorded death of an elephant in India caused by EMCV, though the virus has been isolated in the country since the late 1960s.
