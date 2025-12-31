Shamima Begum’s citizenship removal challenged by human rights court
- The European Court of Human Rights has requested answers from the UK Home Office regarding its decision to revoke Shamima Begum's British citizenship.
- Ms Begum's citizenship was removed in 2019 after she travelled to join Islamic State at the age of 15.
- The court is questioning whether the UK fulfilled its obligations to consider if Ms Begum was a victim of trafficking before stripping her of citizenship, under Article 4 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
- Her legal representatives argue that she was lured and deceived for sexual exploitation and that previous UK administrations failed to address the issues of grooming and trafficking.
- The Home Office has said it will robustly defend its decision, asserting that Ms Begum posed a national security threat, a stance supported by some political figures.