Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shamima Begum’s citizenship removal challenged by human rights court

Kate Devlin Whitehall Editor
Related: Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of her British citizenship
  • The European Court of Human Rights has requested answers from the UK Home Office regarding its decision to revoke Shamima Begum's British citizenship.
  • Ms Begum's citizenship was removed in 2019 after she travelled to join Islamic State at the age of 15.
  • The court is questioning whether the UK fulfilled its obligations to consider if Ms Begum was a victim of trafficking before stripping her of citizenship, under Article 4 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
  • Her legal representatives argue that she was lured and deceived for sexual exploitation and that previous UK administrations failed to address the issues of grooming and trafficking.
  • The Home Office has said it will robustly defend its decision, asserting that Ms Begum posed a national security threat, a stance supported by some political figures.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in