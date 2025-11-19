Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shabana Mahmood accused of ‘populist far-right’ rhetoric by Albania’s PM

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama
Albanian prime minister Edi Rama (Leon Neal/PA)
  • Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama accused UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood of "ethnic stereotyping" for singling out Albanian families.
  • Ms Mahmood cited 700 Albanian families to justify ending family reunion rights and weakening Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
  • Rama criticised Mahmood for echoing "populist far-right" rhetoric, despite the UK and Albania's successful partnership on illegal migration.
  • He argued that repeatedly singling out Albanians, who are net contributors to the British economy, constitutes "demagoguery" rather than policy.
  • This incident marks a repeat of previous clashes between Rama and UK Home Secretaries, including Suella Braverman, over similar rhetoric targeting the Albanian community.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in