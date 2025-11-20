Families to be paid extra to leave UK voluntarily under new asylum crackdown
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is considering a significant increase in payments for migrants who voluntarily return to their home countries.
- She has directed officials to pilot a small programme to test the impact of increased payments, arguing that voluntary returns offer "value for money" despite potential public disapproval.
- The UK currently offers up to £3,000 for voluntary returns, and it was previously revealed that £53m has been paid to migrants to leave the country over the past four years.
- The government's wider asylum system reforms, which include these voluntary return schemes, have been criticised by Labour backbenchers but praised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
- Ms Mahmood dismissed Robinson's support, stating she finds it "deeply offensive" to be associated with him and emphasised the need for mainstream politics to address migration issues.