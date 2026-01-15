Man who who evaded more than £3,000 in train fares could be jailed
- Charles Brohiri, 29, is facing jail over 112 convictions over unpaid train tickets.
- His fare dodging, which exceeded the £3,000 mark, spanned nearly two years and he is described as one of Britain’s most prolific train fare dodgers.
- Brohiri faces a potential custodial sentence and is expected to pay back the unpaid fares, along with significant court costs and outstanding fines totalling tens of thousands of pounds.
- He continued to evade fares despite being banned from Thameslink stations and trains as part of his bail conditions, with his offending reportedly continuing until days before his court appearance.
- Sentencing has been adjourned until 11 February to allow for a pre-sentence report, and Brohiri has been released on bail.