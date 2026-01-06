Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Serial killer serving multiple life sentences admits to 60-year cold case

Cold case of woman’s murder in seaside town solved after 20 years due to DNA found on cigarette butt
  • Serial killer Richard Cottingham, known as the 'Torso Killer,' has confessed to the 1965 murder of 18-year-old nursing student Alys Eberhardt in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
  • Cottingham, 79, provided previously unreleased details of the crime, bringing closure to one of the town's oldest unsolved cases.
  • The confession follows a renewed investigative push by Fair Lawn Police, who reopened the case in 2021, revisiting evidence and pursuing leads.
  • Imprisoned since 1980 and serving multiple life sentences, Cottingham has previously confessed to numerous other murders, including cases in 2021 and 2022.
  • Authorities stated that no additional charges will be filed for the Eberhardt case, aiming to provide the victim's family with long-awaited answers and a measure of peace.
