Why fans were speculating that Serena Williams may return to tennis

Tennis legend Serena Williams dismissed the speculation
  • Tennis legend Serena Williams has dismissed speculation about a potential return to professional tennis.
  • Rumors began after The Athletic reported her name appeared on the International Tennis Integrity Agency's (ITIA) registered testing pool.
  • Williams took to X to clarify, stating, "Omg yall I’m NOT coming back," without confirming or denying her presence on the list.
  • Players on the ITIA testing pool are required to provide their location for random drug testing.
  • Williams announced her retirement in 2022, citing a desire to focus on her family, describing it as an "evolution" away from the sport.
