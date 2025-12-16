Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man died from sepsis after medication delay in hospital

  • An investigation found the death of a 45-year-old disabled man at Bassetlaw Hospital was preventable after he waited 34 hours for intravenous antibiotics.
  • The man, who suffered from Alexander disease, was referred to the Nottinghamshire hospital for IV antibiotics to treat a urine infection resistant to oral medication.
  • He received the correct IV medication over a day late and at half the required dosage, subsequently developing sepsis and dying a week later.
  • The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) found that his mother's concerns about his treatment were dismissed, and hospital staff initially tried unavailable oral drugs despite advice for IV antibiotics.
  • Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has agreed to apologise, provide a financial remedy, and implement an action plan to prevent similar incidents.
