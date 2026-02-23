Major changes to SEND support in schools announced – all you need to know
- The Government has announced sweeping reforms to England's Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) system, backed by £4 billion, aiming to create a more inclusive system and address current failures.
- New Individual Support Plans (ISPs) with legal standing will be introduced for all children with SEND, while Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) will be reserved for those with the most complex needs.
- Projections indicate that the proportion of children with EHCPs will begin to fall after 2029/30, with approximately one in eight current EHCP holders transitioning to new plans between 2030 and 2035.
- The reforms include significant funding allocations, such as £1.6 billion for mainstream schools, £1.8 billion for specialist support banks, and £3 billion for 50,000 new SEND school places.
- Implementation will see assessments for the new system begin in September 2029, with no changes to current support before at least September 2030, and safeguards ensuring no child loses their special school place.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks