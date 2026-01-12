Democratic senator sues Pete Hegseth over effort to demote military rank
- Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is suing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pentagon officials over threats to his retirement rank and pay.
- The threats followed a video statement by Kelly and other lawmakers with military backgrounds, advising troops they “can and must refuse illegal orders.”
- The administration, including Donald Trump, responded with 'extreme rhetoric and punitive retribution', publicly branding Kelly's statements as seditious and treasonous.
- Kelly's lawsuit argues that these actions imperil protected speech, chill legislative oversight, and threaten retired service members with retaliation for political speech.
- He seeks a federal judge's intervention to preserve his First Amendment rights and due process, and to block the administration's 'unlawful and unconstitutional' actions.