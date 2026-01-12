Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Democratic senator sues Pete Hegseth over effort to demote military rank

Mark Kelly skewers Trump over his lack of service in response to Hegseth 'censure' threats
  • Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is suing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Pentagon officials over threats to his retirement rank and pay.
  • The threats followed a video statement by Kelly and other lawmakers with military backgrounds, advising troops they “can and must refuse illegal orders.”
  • The administration, including Donald Trump, responded with 'extreme rhetoric and punitive retribution', publicly branding Kelly's statements as seditious and treasonous.
  • Kelly's lawsuit argues that these actions imperil protected speech, chill legislative oversight, and threaten retired service members with retaliation for political speech.
  • He seeks a federal judge's intervention to preserve his First Amendment rights and due process, and to block the administration's 'unlawful and unconstitutional' actions.
In full

