Senate approves bill to release Epstein files

Senator Chuck Shumer asked how he will ensure Epstein files get released
  • The U.S. Senate rapidly passed legislation to compel the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • This swift Senate approval followed the House of Representatives almost unanimously passing the same bill just hours earlier.
  • Donald Trump initially opposed the efforts but made a last-minute decision to support the legislation, stating he would sign it into law.
  • The bill now proceeds to Trump's desk, marking the culmination of a prolonged process on Capitol Hill to make these files public.
  • Despite the bill's passage, some Democrats express concerns that not all relevant documents will ultimately be released.
