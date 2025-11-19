Senate approves bill to release Epstein files
- The U.S. Senate rapidly passed legislation to compel the Justice Department to release files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- This swift Senate approval followed the House of Representatives almost unanimously passing the same bill just hours earlier.
- Donald Trump initially opposed the efforts but made a last-minute decision to support the legislation, stating he would sign it into law.
- The bill now proceeds to Trump's desk, marking the culmination of a prolonged process on Capitol Hill to make these files public.
- Despite the bill's passage, some Democrats express concerns that not all relevant documents will ultimately be released.