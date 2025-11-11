Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Video: Senate votes to reopen US government following lengthy shutdown

Senate votes to reopen U.S government after longest shutdown in history
  • The Senate has passed legislation to reopen the government.
  • This action brings the longest government shutdown in history closer to its end.
  • The deal was brokered between a small group of Democrats and Republicans.
  • The shutdown's full resolution is pending a vote by House members, who are returning to Washington.
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed relief, stating they are 'coming to the end' of the shutdown.
