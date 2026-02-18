Senate candidate Talarico sees huge boost after Colbert drops interview
- Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico saw a significant increase in campaign donations and public visibility after CBS lawyers reportedly prevented his interview with Stephen Colbert from being broadcast.
- The unaired interview, which was subsequently posted online by Colbert, accumulated over 5.2 million views, resulting in Talarico's campaign raising $2.5 million within 24 hours.
- Talarico criticized the network's decision as a threat to free speech, a controversy that emerged as early voting for the Texas Senate primaries commenced.
- He is vying for the Democratic nomination against two-term Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, with Democrats aiming to win the Republican-held Senate seat.
- The Democratic primary contest has grown acrimonious, with Crockett accusing Talarico's super PACs of airing racially charged advertisements targeting her.
