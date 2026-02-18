Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senate candidate Talarico sees huge boost after Colbert drops interview

Stephen Colbert blasts Paramount for kowtowing to Trump's FCC over Talarico interview
  • Texas Democratic U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico saw a significant increase in campaign donations and public visibility after CBS lawyers reportedly prevented his interview with Stephen Colbert from being broadcast.
  • The unaired interview, which was subsequently posted online by Colbert, accumulated over 5.2 million views, resulting in Talarico's campaign raising $2.5 million within 24 hours.
  • Talarico criticized the network's decision as a threat to free speech, a controversy that emerged as early voting for the Texas Senate primaries commenced.
  • He is vying for the Democratic nomination against two-term Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, with Democrats aiming to win the Republican-held Senate seat.
  • The Democratic primary contest has grown acrimonious, with Crockett accusing Talarico's super PACs of airing racially charged advertisements targeting her.
