What you need to know about no-fault evictions ban
- Ministers have announced that a ban on "no-fault" Section 21 evictions will come into force from 1 May 2026, marking a significant shift in renters' rights.
- From May 2026, landlords will also be prevented from increasing rent more than once a year, and bidding wars between prospective tenants will be outlawed.
- The Renters’ Rights Act will ban discrimination against tenants on benefits or with children, and landlords will not be able to unreasonably refuse requests for pets.
- Housing Secretary Steve Reed stated the government is "calling time" on "rogue landlords" with these measures, which will be rolled out in phases, including a new private landlord ombudsman and a landlord database by late 2026.
- While tenant rights campaigners have welcomed the announcement as a "vital step", landlord associations have raised concerns about the tight deadline and the need for urgent guidance to prepare for the changes.