‘Trump’s chaos’ slammed by Minneapolis mayor as another person is shot by ICE

  • A second person was shot in the leg by an ICE agent in Minneapolis amid chaotic protests.
  • The Department of Homeland Security stated the agent shot the Venezuelan migrant in the leg, fearing for his life, after allegedly being attacked with a snow shovel and broom handle.
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticised ICE for 'creating chaos' and urged protesters to go home, stating it was unhelpful to counter 'Donald Trump’s chaos with our own chaos'.
  • Flashbang grenades and tear gas were deployed to disperse protesters at the scene of the shooting.
  • The injured man is reportedly in a stable condition, the agent received medical treatment and two alleged assailants were arrested.
