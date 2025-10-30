Doctor outlines 3 key steps to beat seasonal affective disorder
- Dr Zoe Williams appeared on This Morning to offer advice on tackling Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
- SAD is a common mood disorder affecting one million people in the UK during colder, shorter days.
- A video showed Dr Zoe recommending viewers to get outside early in the day to maximise exposure to sunlight.
- She also suggested developing a consistent bedtime routine, such as reading or stretching, was also advised to improve sleep quality.
- Dr Zoe stressed the importance of taking a vitamin D supplement, highlighting the significant link between vitamin D deficiency and SAD.