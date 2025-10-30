Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Doctor outlines 3 key steps to beat seasonal affective disorder

Doctor explains how to tackle seasonal affective disorder
  • Dr Zoe Williams appeared on This Morning to offer advice on tackling Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
  • SAD is a common mood disorder affecting one million people in the UK during colder, shorter days.
  • A video showed Dr Zoe recommending viewers to get outside early in the day to maximise exposure to sunlight.
  • She also suggested developing a consistent bedtime routine, such as reading or stretching, was also advised to improve sleep quality.
  • Dr Zoe stressed the importance of taking a vitamin D supplement, highlighting the significant link between vitamin D deficiency and SAD.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in