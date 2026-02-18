Spouse of rescue team member confirmed dead in Tahoe avalanche
- Officials confirmed that one of the skiers who died in the Lake Tahoe avalanche was married to a member of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue team.
- “This incident has specifically struck our organization and that team hard, as one of the nine missing decedents is a spouse of our Tahoe Nordic search and rescue team members. As you can understand, this has not only been challenging for our community, a challenging rescue, but also has been challenging emotionally for our team and organization,” Sheriff Wayne Woo said on Wednesday.
- Woo praised the “selfless servants” of the rescue teams and urged the public to avoid the Sierras and backcountry travel during the ongoing bad weather.
- Out of 15 skiers initially reported missing, eight have been confirmed dead, six were rescued, and one individual remains unaccounted for.
- The plea to avoid mountain areas aims to allow rescue teams to focus on the recovery of bodies without additional public interference.
