Baby seal filmed waddling into busy craft beer bar
- A baby seal unexpectedly entered Sprig + Fern The Meadows craft beer bar in Richmond, New Zealand, on 30 November.
- The animal, which was already being tracked by conservation rangers, made its way under a dishwasher inside the pet-friendly venue.
- Patrons and staff successfully lured the seal out from its hiding spot using a customer's dog crate and some salmon.
- Conservation rangers then released the wandering seal onto nearby Rabbit Island.
- Experts explain that it is not unusual for curious young seals to venture up to 15 km inland during this time of year.