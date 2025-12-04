Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Baby seal filmed waddling into busy craft beer bar

Baby seal gatecrashes New Zealand bar
  • A baby seal unexpectedly entered Sprig + Fern The Meadows craft beer bar in Richmond, New Zealand, on 30 November.
  • The animal, which was already being tracked by conservation rangers, made its way under a dishwasher inside the pet-friendly venue.
  • Patrons and staff successfully lured the seal out from its hiding spot using a customer's dog crate and some salmon.
  • Conservation rangers then released the wandering seal onto nearby Rabbit Island.
  • Experts explain that it is not unusual for curious young seals to venture up to 15 km inland during this time of year.
