Extreme tides strand thousands of sea cucumbers on Oregon coast

Skin breathing sea cucumbers sitting on a beach in Seaside, Oregon
Skin breathing sea cucumbers sitting on a beach in Seaside, Oregon
  • Thousands of peculiar, gelatinous pink sea creatures have washed ashore along a significant stretch of Oregon's Seaside Beach.
  • This rare occurrence is attributed to the powerful combination of heavy surf and unusually low tides.
  • The 'skin breathing' sea cucumbers, identified as Leptosynapta clarki, typically reside burrowed deep within the sand.
  • Found across more than 3.2 kilometres (2 miles) of the popular coastal area, they are unable to return to their natural habitat.
  • The creatures will dry up and die, providing nutrients for beach hoppers and other invertebrates, and are expected to disappear from the beach within days.
