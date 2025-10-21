Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First-ever sighting of extremely rare bird recorded in Scotland

Extremely rare bird spotted in part of Scotland for first time
  • An extremely rare glossy ibis has been sighted in Scotland for the first time, marking a significant event for the region.
  • The UK has experienced an unprecedented influx of these water birds in 2025, which were previously infrequent visitors.
  • RSPB Scotland confirmed that the glossy ibis, typically found in warmer climates, is appearing in "never-before-seen numbers" nationwide.
  • Milder winters, potentially linked to climate change, are thought to be contributing to the increased presence of these birds in Scotland, although the exact cause remains unconfirmed.
  • Watch the video in full above.
