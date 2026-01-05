Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scotland to get a new bank holiday in 2026

First Minister John Swinney proposed Monday, June 15, as the bank holiday
First Minister John Swinney proposed Monday, June 15, as the bank holiday (PA)
  • Scotland is set to introduce a new bank holiday in 2026 to commemorate its men's national football team playing in the World Cup.
  • This will be the first time the team has participated in the tournament since 1998, with their opening game against Haiti scheduled for June 14.
  • First Minister John Swinney proposed Monday, June 15, as the bank holiday, emphasising it as a significant national celebration.
  • Swinney said the event offers Scotland a chance to be on the world stage, fostering business, tourism, and cultural links.
  • Although Scotland can declare distinct bank holidays via Royal Proclamation, employers are not legally compelled to observe the day off.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in