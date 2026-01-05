Scotland to get a new bank holiday in 2026
- Scotland is set to introduce a new bank holiday in 2026 to commemorate its men's national football team playing in the World Cup.
- This will be the first time the team has participated in the tournament since 1998, with their opening game against Haiti scheduled for June 14.
- First Minister John Swinney proposed Monday, June 15, as the bank holiday, emphasising it as a significant national celebration.
- Swinney said the event offers Scotland a chance to be on the world stage, fostering business, tourism, and cultural links.
- Although Scotland can declare distinct bank holidays via Royal Proclamation, employers are not legally compelled to observe the day off.