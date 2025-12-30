Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wild cat feared extinct resurfaces in Thailand after three decades

  • A flat-headed cat, a wild feline previously feared to be extinct, has been filmed in Thailand after 30 years without a documented sighting.
  • Footage released by the Sabah Forestry Department shows the cat, which is similar in size to a domestic cat, in the Princess Sirindhorn Wildlife Sanctuary.
  • The species was last officially recorded in Thailand in 1995.
  • Cameras in the nature reserve detected 13 flat-headed cats in 2024 and 16 in 2025.
  • Conservation organisation Panthera noted that these findings indicate a relatively high concentration of the species in the area.
