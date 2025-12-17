Rare lunar impact flash is caught on camera by astronomer
- An astronomer has captured what is believed to be the first recorded video of a lunar impact flash in Ireland.
- Andrew Marshall-Lee, a final-year PhD student, recorded the rare event on Friday, 12 December.
- He used the Armagh Robotic Telescope (ART) at the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium to capture the footage.
- Lunar impact flashes are explosions of light caused by objects striking the Moon's surface.
- This is considered only the second such sighting in the UK, with Marshall-Lee expressing his fortune at witnessing it.