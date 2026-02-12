Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

US investment giant Nuveen agrees £9.9 billion takeover of Schroders

Anna Wise
The takeover deal offers shareholders £5.90 per Schroders share (Reuters)
The takeover deal offers shareholders £5.90 per Schroders share (Reuters)
  • British investment management firm Schroders is set for a £9.9 billion takeover by US giant Nuveen, forming a new powerhouse in global asset management.
  • The deal offers shareholders £5.90 per Schroders share, plus dividends of up to 22p per share, valuing Schroders' entire share capital at approximately £9.9 billion.
  • The merger will create an investment giant overseeing nearly $2.5 trillion (£1.8 trillion) in assets, with the Schroders brand being retained.
  • London will serve as the combined group’s head office outside the US, reinforcing the city's position in global asset and wealth management.
  • The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed during the final three months of 2026.
