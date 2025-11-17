Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Parents wrongly arrested over school WhatsApp row get £20k payout from police

Mr Allen and Ms Levine’s eldest child has epilepsy
Mr Allen and Ms Levine’s eldest child has epilepsy (Maxie Allen & Rosalind Levine)
  • A couple, Rosalind Levine and Maxie Allen, were unlawfully arrested by Hertfordshire police after complaining about their daughter's primary school on WhatsApp.
  • The couple was detained by six officers in front of their young daughter on 29 January and held for 11 hours on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications.
  • Their arrest stemmed from criticisms made in a parents' WhatsApp group and multiple emails to Cowley Hill Primary School in Borehamwood.
  • Hertfordshire Police initially defended the action but later admitted the arrest was unlawful, as the legal test for necessity was not met.
  • The couple has agreed to a £20,000 payout in damages, plus costs, from the police, who accepted liability for the wrongful arrest and detention.
