School leaders survey reveals alarming results about mental health

  • A new survey by the school leaders' union NAHT reveals that nearly half (45 per cent) of school leaders required mental health support last year.
  • The poll also found that almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of leaders reported their job negatively impacted their mental health, an increase from 65 per cent the previous year.
  • Additional findings indicate 92 per cent experienced sleep issues, 83 per cent increased stress, and 61 per cent physical health problems due to their role.
  • NAHT General Secretary Paul Whiteman described the findings as “extremely worrying” and urged the government to address the issue, noting the profession loses many leaders within a few years.
  • The union is advocating for government measures, including preventing employers from contacting school leaders during weekends or holidays (except in exceptional circumstances) and funding universal professional supervision.
