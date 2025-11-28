Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch as hazmat wearing knifemen chases innocent victim down the street

Hazmat-wearing knifemen chase down an innocent victim in mistaken identity case
  • Two men, Ben Collins and Samuel Nicholson, chased an innocent individual with machetes in Eastfield, near Scarborough, in a case of mistaken identity.
  • The incident, captured on CCTV, showed the men wearing hazmat suits during what police described as an "audacious attempt to cause significant harm".
  • The victim managed to outrun the pair and escape without serious injury, as it was later revealed they were not the intended target.
  • North Yorkshire Police released CCTV footage of the pursuit, which occurred on a quiet residential street.
  • Collins and Nicholson, both 25, pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, affray, and attempted kidnap, and were each sentenced to 28 months in jail.
