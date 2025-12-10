Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New online tool could save thousands from financial scams

Expert warns of festive parcel scam that could 'give criminals a happy Christmas'
  • The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a new online Firm Checker Tool to help the public verify the legitimacy of financial firms.
  • This initiative follows reports of 800,000 people falling victim to investment or pension scams between May 2023 and May 2024.
  • The FCA noted a significant increase in financial scams, particularly on social media, often involving impersonations or unregulated offerings.
  • The tool allows consumers to confirm if a firm is authorised and regulated by the FCA, which is a legal requirement for all UK financial service providers.
  • Experts from the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service, and Pension Scams Action Group urge consumers to use the tool to reduce the risk of financial harm from fraudsters.
