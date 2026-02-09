Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Savannah Guthrie says she’s ‘at hour of desperation’ in search for mom

‘We will pay’: Savannah Guthrie agrees to ransom for mother’s return
  • Savannah Guthrie, host of the Today show, appealed once again to the public for help following the kidnapping of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.
  • In an Instagram video, Guthrie described the situation as an ongoing “nightmare” and an “hour of desperation.”
  • “We believe our mom is still out there,” Guthrie said in the video. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her.”
  • The search for Nancy Guthrie has entered its second week, she was last seen on Jan. 31.
  • Guthrie urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the search.
