Blood and pacemaker clue found in search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mom
- Worrying new information has emerged after Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Arizona home Saturday night.
- The 84-year-old’s pacemaker reportedly last synced with her Apple devices at around 2 a.m. Sunday, potentially providing a more exact timeline for her disappearance.
- It was revealed earlier Tuesday that police found blood and signs of forced entry at her home in Catalina Foothills, just outside Tucson.
- Savannah Guthrie has taken a hiatus from the show while pleading for her mother’s safe return. Her co-host Jenna Bush Hager said Nancy is without medication that she needs for survival.
- "It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC. He previously said a crime scene was found in Nancy’s home, and that officers feared “a possible kidnapping or abduction.”
