What we know about the ‘abduction’ of Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy
- Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for three nights from her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona.
- Authorities, including the FBI and US Border Patrol, believe she was abducted or kidnapped from her bed between 1am and 4 am on Sunday, 1 February.
- Ms Guthrie is considered a "vulnerable adult" due to her age and limited mobility, and requires essential medication within 24 hours, which her family fears could be fatal if missed.
- Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that investigators now believe a crime has occurred, shifting the focus from a search mission to a crime scene investigation.
- Savannah Guthrie has made an emotional plea for her mother's safe return, with colleagues and fans offering widespread support and urging public assistance.
