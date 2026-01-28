Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dame Sarah Mullally to be confirmed as first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Aine Fox
Sarah Mullally thanks ‘all women that have gone before me’ as she becomes first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury
  • Dame Sarah Mullally is poised to become the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment as the first woman to hold the Church of England's highest clerical position.
  • She will legally assume her duties during a confirmation service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, ahead of her formal enthronement at Canterbury Cathedral in March.
  • Having served nearly a decade as Bishop of London and previously as England’s chief nursing officer, Dame Sarah pledged to guide the Church with "calmness, consistency and compassion".
  • She committed to tackling safeguarding failures, listening to overlooked voices, and ensuring the Church is a kind and safe place, especially for vulnerable individuals and abuse survivors.
  • Dame Sarah replaces Justin Welby, who resigned over safeguarding issues, and a recent complaint against her handling of an abuse allegation was dismissed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in