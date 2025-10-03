Sarah Mullally thanks ‘inspiring’ women as she becomes Archbishop of Canterbury
- Dame Sarah Mullally has been named the first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury, taking over from Justin Welby.
- Her appointment was announced on Friday following Welby's resignation last November.
- Dame Sarah, who previously served as the chief nursing officer for England, expressed gratitude to the women who preceded her.
- Speaking at Canterbury Cathedral, she outlined her intention to act as a “shepherd” and foster ministry and vocation across all traditions.
