Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sarah Mullally thanks ‘inspiring’ women as she becomes Archbishop of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally thanks ‘all women that have gone before me’ as she becomes first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury
  • Dame Sarah Mullally has been named the first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury, taking over from Justin Welby.
  • Her appointment was announced on Friday following Welby's resignation last November.
  • Dame Sarah, who previously served as the chief nursing officer for England, expressed gratitude to the women who preceded her.
  • Speaking at Canterbury Cathedral, she outlined her intention to act as a “shepherd” and foster ministry and vocation across all traditions.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in