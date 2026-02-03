Duchess and daughters ‘visited Epstein days after prison release’
- Newly released documents suggest that Sarah Ferguson, the then-Duchess of York, visited Jeffrey Epstein with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, in July 2009, just five days after his release from prison for child sex crimes.
- In an email sent to his partner Ghislaine Maxwell on 28 July 2009, the paedophile financier wrote: “ferg and the two girls come [sic] yesterday”.
- An email by “Sarah” the day before had asked: “What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie. Are we having lunch?”
- The alleged visit would have taken place in the summer of 2009 when Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were aged between 20 and 19.
- The date is less than a week after Epstein was released from jail after serving time for soliciting a child for prostitution and placed on house arrest.
