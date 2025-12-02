Sarah Everard’s mother reveals ‘rage, panic and guilt’ over daughter’s death
- Susan Everard, the mother of murder victim Sarah Everard, revealed she is still tormented by the horror of her daughter's last hours, experiencing "rage, panic and guilt".
- Her comments came as the Angiolini Inquiry's second report, which issued 13 recommendations to protect women from violent attacks, was released on Tuesday.
- Inquiry chair Lady Elish Angiolini warned that predators continue to roam freely, citing "critical failures" in data recording and a "scattergun approach" to prevention.
- Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, and murdered in March 2021 by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, who tricked her using lockdown rules.
- The Everard family expressed gratitude for the inquiry's "impressive document", saying it honours Sarah's memory and speaks for all women affected by sexually motivated crimes.