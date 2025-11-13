Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Murdered Sara Sharif ‘failed by authorities’ who left her living with abusive dad

Sara Sharif's father 'derived grim satisfaction from campaign of violence', judge says
  • A safeguarding review has concluded that 10-year-old Sara Sharif, who died from horrific abuse in Woking, was failed by the system, with her father's history of domestic abuse "overlooked and underestimated" by professionals.
  • The report identified numerous missed opportunities by authorities to protect Sara, despite a "great deal of information available" regarding her family and concerns raised since her birth in 2013.
  • Sara sustained 71 recent injuries, including 25 broken bones, at the time of her death; her father, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, were subsequently jailed for her murder.
  • The review highlighted that Sharif was granted custody in 2019 despite earlier abuse allegations and arrests, and that race, culture, religion, or heritage were not properly considered in her case.
  • Among 15 recommendations, the review called for improvements in how children's services referrals are handled and updated guidance requiring formal meetings for home-schooling applications involving children known to social care.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in