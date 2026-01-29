Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Santander confirms 44 more bank branch closures

  • Santander is set to close 44 of its bank branches across the UK, putting 291 jobs at risk.
  • The decision is driven by a significant shift towards digital banking, with 96 per cent of all transactions now completed through online channels.
  • This latest round of closures follows 95 branch shutdowns announced last March, which affected 750 workers.
  • Santander plans to introduce “community bankers” who will operate from Santander Local stores or banking hubs to maintain a presence in local communities.
  • The bank said it will continue to invest in both its remaining branch network and its digital banking services to support customers.
