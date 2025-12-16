Thieves snatch giant inflatable Santa from Christmas tree farm
- A 40-foot tall inflatable Father Christmas was stolen from Kraemer’s Tree Lots in Phoenix.
- The giant decoration, which is 20 feet wide, was taken between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
- The family-owned Christmas tree farm stated the Father Christmas was a popular attraction for families taking photos.
- Thieves reportedly cut a fence to access the inflatable, which was then likely deflated and dragged away.
- Phoenix police are investigating the theft, and neighbors are reviewing security footage to help identify those responsible.