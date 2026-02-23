Popular children’s toy recalled amid UK asbestos contamination warning
- Another children's toy, the Sand Art Activity Kit from Colour Day, has been urgently recalled from Amazon and eBay due to fears of asbestos contamination.
- The government's Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) stated that the sand may contain a small quantity of asbestos, a banned substance posing health risks.
- Parents who have purchased the kit are advised to stop using it immediately and dispose of it safely, following specific instructions for handling the sand.
- The OPSS recommends cleaning any areas where the sand was used with wet cloths, wearing gloves and a mask, and placing the sand in a double bag before disposing of it in household waste.
- This recall follows at least four other toy recalls this year over asbestos fears, including products from Asda and the Kids Create Sand Art Kit.
