Popular children’s toy recalled amid UK asbestos contamination warning

  • Another children's toy, the Sand Art Activity Kit from Colour Day, has been urgently recalled from Amazon and eBay due to fears of asbestos contamination.
  • The government's Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) stated that the sand may contain a small quantity of asbestos, a banned substance posing health risks.
  • Parents who have purchased the kit are advised to stop using it immediately and dispose of it safely, following specific instructions for handling the sand.
  • The OPSS recommends cleaning any areas where the sand was used with wet cloths, wearing gloves and a mask, and placing the sand in a double bag before disposing of it in household waste.
  • This recall follows at least four other toy recalls this year over asbestos fears, including products from Asda and the Kids Create Sand Art Kit.
