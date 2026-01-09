Another earthquake rattles city plagued by relentless ‘swarms’ of quakes
- San Ramon in California has been rattled by a series of earthquakes once again after being shaken by hundreds of quakes over the past few months.
- The town in California’s Bay Area has seen more than 300 earthquakes since November, according to SF Gate. The largest was a 4.0 on Dec. 19.
- On Friday, a 3.0-magnitude earthquake hit, followed by 2.8- and 2.6-magnitude tremors, the United States Geological Survey reported.
- Trying to calm fears, experts told SF Gate that swarms of small temblors have hit the area in the past without a mega quake following. The recent swarm marks the sixth time the area has been plagued by a series of quakes since 1970.
- “This is a lot of shaking for the people in the San Ramon area to deal with,” said Sarah Minson, a research geophysicist with USGS. “It’s quite understandable that this can be incredibly scary and emotionally impactful, even if it’s not likely to be physically damaging or related to any sort of threat of a larger magnitude earthquake.”