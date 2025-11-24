Victim has $11M in cryptocurrency stolen after answering door to ‘delivery driver’
- A thief posing as a delivery person stole a cellphone, laptop, and $11 million in cryptocurrency from a victim in San Francisco after brandishing a gun and tying them up.
- This incident underscores a rising trend of robberies targeting cryptocurrency investors, with several high-profile cases reported across the United States.
- In Los Angeles, former LAPD officer Eric Halem and alleged Israeli gangster Gabby Ben were charged with kidnapping a teenager and extorting $350,000 in cryptocurrency.
- The Los Angeles suspects allegedly threatened to shoot and waterboard the victim before he eventually granted them access to his digital wallet.
- Separately, a cryptocurrency investor in Manhattan was arrested for allegedly holding an Italian businessman captive for over two weeks, torturing him to obtain his Bitcoin password.