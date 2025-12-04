Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Grim discovery made at former home of San Diego murder suspect

Investigators at the house in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego, California, where the human remains were discovered
Investigators at the house in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego, California, where the human remains were discovered (NBC 7)
  • Human remains belonging to multiple people have been discovered at a property in San Diego, California, formerly occupied by Dwight William Rhone.
  • Rhone, 74, has been named as a person of interest in connection with the ongoing investigation at the residence in the Southcrest neighbourhood.
  • The grisly discovery was made by FBI agents, California Highway Patrol, and San Diego Police Department during a cold case homicide investigation, executing a warrant at the address.
  • Rhone was arrested in December 2023 for the murder of Bernardo Moreno, whose body was found in a burned-out car, and has a lengthy criminal history with at least 33 prior offences.
  • Current residents of the property were temporarily relocated while investigators continue to work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in