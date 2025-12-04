Grim discovery made at former home of San Diego murder suspect
- Human remains belonging to multiple people have been discovered at a property in San Diego, California, formerly occupied by Dwight William Rhone.
- Rhone, 74, has been named as a person of interest in connection with the ongoing investigation at the residence in the Southcrest neighbourhood.
- The grisly discovery was made by FBI agents, California Highway Patrol, and San Diego Police Department during a cold case homicide investigation, executing a warrant at the address.
- Rhone was arrested in December 2023 for the murder of Bernardo Moreno, whose body was found in a burned-out car, and has a lengthy criminal history with at least 33 prior offences.
- Current residents of the property were temporarily relocated while investigators continue to work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.