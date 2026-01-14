Author’s name dropped from school house over his behaviour towards women
- Students at Hinchingbrooke School in Cambridgeshire have voted to remove 17th-century diarist Samuel Pepys' name from one of its houses.
- The decision follows recent research that highlighted Pepys' "abusive and exploitative" behaviour towards women, as recorded in his diaries.
- A school-wide consultation resulted in students voting 1,764 to 1,054 in favour of seeking a new figurehead for Pepys House.
- The school will now begin developing a shortlist of potential alternative historical figures to rename the house after.
- Principal Andy Hunter clarified that the Pepys building and Pepys Stairs will not be renamed, as the school maintains a strong historical association with Pepys.