Family reveal next steps for British journalist detained by US immigration agents

Family traumatized after ICE agents kick down door with mom and baby in room to arrest two suspects
  • British journalist and commentator Sami Hamdi is to be released and returned to the UK after being detained by US immigration agents.
  • Hamdi, an outspoken critic of Israel’s military action in Gaza, was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on 26 October following a speaking engagement.
  • His wife, Soumaya Hamdi, reported that he suffered a medical emergency and experienced delays in treatment while in custody.
  • A campaign for his release, supported by CAIR-CA, announced an agreement for Hamdi to leave the US and reunite with his family.
  • A Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary justified the detention by stating that under President Trump, those supporting terrorism would not be allowed in the country, citing a report from a group described as anti-Muslim.
