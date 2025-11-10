Family reveal next steps for British journalist detained by US immigration agents
- British journalist and commentator Sami Hamdi is to be released and returned to the UK after being detained by US immigration agents.
- Hamdi, an outspoken critic of Israel’s military action in Gaza, was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on 26 October following a speaking engagement.
- His wife, Soumaya Hamdi, reported that he suffered a medical emergency and experienced delays in treatment while in custody.
- A campaign for his release, supported by CAIR-CA, announced an agreement for Hamdi to leave the US and reunite with his family.
- A Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary justified the detention by stating that under President Trump, those supporting terrorism would not be allowed in the country, citing a report from a group described as anti-Muslim.