Woman charged with murder after death of one-year-old girl
- A woman has been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child following the death of one-year-old Jayla-Jean Mclaren on the Isle of Wight.
- Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital on 3 August 2025, two days after being admitted with serious injuries.
- Samara Jay Glover, 27, from Dairy Crest Drive in Newport, has been charged and remains in custody.
- A 31-year-old man, also from Newport, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges, and has been released on conditional bail until 27 April.
- Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Hunter urged the public not to speculate on the case, citing potential impacts on future court proceedings.
