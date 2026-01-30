Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Woman charged with murder after death of one-year-old girl

One-year-old Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital in August 2025
One-year-old Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital in August 2025 (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)
  • A woman has been charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child following the death of one-year-old Jayla-Jean Mclaren on the Isle of Wight.
  • Jayla-Jean Mclaren died in hospital on 3 August 2025, two days after being admitted with serious injuries.
  • Samara Jay Glover, 27, from Dairy Crest Drive in Newport, has been charged and remains in custody.
  • A 31-year-old man, also from Newport, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges, and has been released on conditional bail until 27 April.
  • Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Hunter urged the public not to speculate on the case, citing potential impacts on future court proceedings.
