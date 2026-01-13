Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former NFL star has been missing for months according to sister

‘At this point we’re in desperate need of support on all ends,’ his sister wrote on Facebook
‘At this point we’re in desperate need of support on all ends,’ his sister wrote on Facebook (Getty)
  • Former New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal has been missing since July, with his family appealing for public assistance in locating him.
  • Beal, 29, was last seen on July 12 when he dropped off his girlfriend, and the following day, he told her he was in Virginia Beach before he disappeared.
  • His girlfriend's vehicle was later discovered in Virginia Beach, containing Beal's shoes, socks, and some sand.
  • His sister, Essence Zhane, stated on Facebook that it has been seven months since they last heard from him and they are in 'desperate need of support'.
  • The family is urging anyone with information to contact the Virginia Beach Police Department or the Kentwood Police Department in Michigan.
