Sam Altman looking to continue rivalry with Elon Musk in latest venture

Elon Musk claims work will be 'optional' with the rise of AI and robots
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly exploring plans to build or acquire a rocket company to power data centres in Earth's orbit.
  • Altman previously engaged in discussions with launch startup Stoke Space for a potential multi-billion-dollar equity investment, though these talks have since stalled.
  • This initiative would intensify his long-standing rivalry with Elon Musk, with whom he co-founded OpenAI before their split in 2018.
  • Altman's interest in space technology is a long-held ambition, despite Musk's significant lead in the sector with SpaceX.
  • The move coincides with OpenAI facing increased competition from Google Gemini, which has surpassed ChatGPT in some benchmark tests, leading Altman to declare a 'code red' within his company.
