Child among injured after deadly football field shooting

Armed attackers killed 11 people and injured 12 at a football field in Salamanca, Mexico, on Sunday.

The attack occurred during a social gathering in the Loma de Flores community, and a woman and a child were among the wounded.

Salamanca's mayor, Cesar Prieto, described the incident as a “regrettable and cowardly” attack and a “severe social breakdown”.

The motive for the deadly assault was not immediately clear, but it adds to a wave of violence in the state of Guanajuato.

An investigation has been launched by the attorney general's office.